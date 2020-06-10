Maine folk musician Jacob Augustine will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. The SPACE House show is a live stream series that can be viewed on Instagram, every Tuesday.

Augustine is an experimental folk musician from the northern woods of Maine. Over his two decades as one of the most influential and beloved vocalists and songwriters in the state, he’s reached an enigmatic, near mythic status; touring the country back and forth, releasing records in a flurry, headlining bigger stages, then disappearing from public eye for years at a time, and back again.

Augustine’s records range from heavily-orchestrated, bombastic full-band affairs to raw, stripped-down solo recordings to eccentric, genre-hopping studio projects, but they also center his immediately recognizable voice.

These shows are member-supported and it’s because of our members’ generosity that organizers are able to run the concert series and ensure that all performers are paid.

To further support this program, please donate to @space-gallery on Venmo during each concert and we will split these additional funds 50/50 between the artist(s) performing and re-investing in this series, so it can last as long as we’re unable to gather together in the same room again.

