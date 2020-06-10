A Josephine County performance can be viewed online at 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, on the band’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Portland-based band is a traditional acoustic quartet that plays music drawn from Ireland, Appalachia, French Canada and beyond.

During their show, you can expect to hear several tunes from their 2018 album “East to the West,” home to tunes like “Braw Sailin’ on the Sea,” “Down Where the Drunkards Roll” and “Johnny Lovely Johnny.” Along with all sorts of vocal harmonies, you’ll hear the sounds of fiddle, guitar, bouzouki, flutes, whistles and bodhrán as they play their traditional and original songs.

