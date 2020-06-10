AUGUSTA — The Maine State Museum, 230 State St., reopened to the public June 10 after a closure of nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic. In order to allow staff to maintain a more rigorous cleaning schedule throughout the museum’s four floors of exhibits, public open hours have been reduced to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, according to a news release from Sheila McDonald with the museum.

“In addition to reduced hours, we are taking other actions to ensure public and staff safety throughout the museum,” said Museum Director Bernard Fishman, according to the release. “These actions follow directives issued by Governor Mills for indoor facilities open to the public, including the requirement for museum visitors to wear face masks. We will be limiting the occupancy in the museum to fifty at any one time.”

“We will also be asking museum visitors to maintain 6 feet of social distance from each other,” said Fishman, “and observe some defined one-way pathways throughout the museum galleries to avoid crowding in narrow passageways.”

“The museum will look and feel different in some ways,” said Chief Educator and Head of Visitor Services Joanna Torow, according to the release. “But we are confident that the high quality of the Maine State Museum experience will shine through. We are especially excited that, with the reopening, visitors will be able to see our newest exhibition, “Regional Struggle – National Story: Maine’s Path to Statehood.” This exhibit shines a light on Maine’s bicentennial and was open only for one day in March before the museum had to close. It is a remarkable presentation that tells the story of Maine statehood through objects and documents rarely or never seen previously.”

The period of the museum’s reduced hours will extend at least through Labor Day. Museum admission fees during this period will by donation only, with visitors asked to pay what they can.

For more information, visit mainestatemuseum.org or call 207-287-2301.

