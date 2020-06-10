The Oakland Public Library at 18 Church St. is open. Patrons can check out books, magazines and movies. Computers are available as well, according to a news release from Sarah P. Roy, head librarian.

Hand sanitizers will be available upon entering the library as well at the service desks. Masks that cover the nose and mouth must be worn.

The library will limit visits to 30 minutes, and patrons must observe 6-foot physical distancing.

Also, there will be a five-item limit on loans.

Library hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

For more information, call 207-465-7533, email [email protected] or visit [email protected].

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: