NORRIDGEWOCK – David I. Obert, 79, of Norridgewock passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday June 4, 2020 at his home.He was born Jan. 30, 1941 in Norridgewock, the son of Phillip Joseph Obert and Marie (Ayotte) Obert.David graduated from Skowhegan High School in the class of 1960, he then worked for Cianbro until he was drafted into the Marine Corp, where he served in Vietnam. When he returned from the war, he was promoted to foreman of Cianchette Concrete.David married Brenda Barstow on June 14, 1963 in Norridgewock. He owned and operated DMO Landscaping, Inc. for the last 30 years. David enjoyed operating equipment. He was an artist with a blade or a bucket and he created beautiful landscapes throughout the area. David was quick witted, a straight shooter, and very dependable. He was known as “Bumpa”, a name given to him by his first grandchild when riding on bumpy equipment with her grandfather, and a pied piper for unconventional fun for children of all ages. David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda, of Norridgewock; his two children, David M. and his wife Lisa of Norridgewock, Wendy Willett and her husband Bryan of Skowhegan; four grandchildren, Shelby and David Obert, Samantha and Benjamin Willett; several nieces, and nephews.He was the last of his generation and predeceased by his parents; four sisters and five brothers.A celebration of his life will be held at 316 Winding Hill Rd. on Sunday July 5 at 3 p.m.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com In lieu of flowers please consider donations toGood Shepherd Food Bank of Maine.

