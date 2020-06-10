AUGUSTA – Donna M. Libby, 83, of Winslow, passed away Monday night, June 8, 2020 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta of organ failure, with her family by her side. Donna was born Aug. 19, 1936 in Waterville, daughter of Dana and Arlene (Bolduc) Morin. She graduated from Mt. Merici Academy, class of 1954. Donna met her sweetheart, Leonel Libby, while working at JB Friel in 1955. They were then married on Sept. 15, 1956. Donna and Nel had three children, Melissa Routhier, Celeste Dechaine and Mark Libby. Donna and Nel truly enjoyed their card playing and cribbage games.Donna worked at JB Friel Insurance Co., Waterville Hardware, and was a local Avon representative. Most of her life she worked as a homemaker. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Winslow. She enjoyed doing cross stitching, visiting coastal Maine, going out to lunch with friends and family, and shopping. She made sure we celebrated all family birthdays, anniversaries, etc.Donna was predeceased by her husband, Leonel and her parents, Dana and Arlene Morin.Donna is survived by her only sister, Annette (Morin) Bosse of Pennsylvania; her children, Melissa Routhier and husband James of Vassalboro, Celeste Dechaine and husband Bruce of Elm City, N.C., and Mark and wife Lynn of Vassalboro; her grandchildren, Jason Rodrigue and partner Adam Smith of Saco, Nichole Hawkins and husband James of Baltimore, Md., Ryan Deschaine and wife Alison of Clinton, Stephanie Marcoux and husband Brad of Fairfield, Brett Libby and girlfriend Jordyn of Waterville, Jamie Routhier and wife Amy Starkey of Winslow, Jessica Routhier of Winslow, Danielle Dechaine of Little River, S.C., and Cassandra Dechaine and fiancé Stefan Larose of Somerville, Mass.; her great-grandchildren, Cooper Starkey and Aria Marcoux; and several nieces and nephews. Donna is also survived by her lifelong neighbor and friend of 53 years, Betty Soule. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 11 at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street in Waterville from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held, however, due to current restrictions, attendance will be by invitation. Please visit http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share your condolences and memories with Donna’s Family.

