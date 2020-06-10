AUGUSTA – After a valiant battle with ovarian cancer, Mrs. Gail Elizabeth (Fuller) Dunn passed away at the age of 69, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home in Augusta, surrounded by her loving family. Gail was born on Nov. 27, 1950 in Augusta, the daughter of Harland and Marion Fuller.Gail remained dedicated to her work and passions, while continuing to fight her illness after her 2016 diagnosis with ovarian cancer. She remained a brave, iron-willed warrior, throughout her final months, always a strong and positive woman.She was a communicant of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and then belonged to Christ’s Episcopal Church in Gardiner, where she was a member of the choir and the parish council.Gail was a devoted nurse. She was an officer for the National Association of School Nurses and was an officer of the New England School Nursing Association. She was on the Board of Directors of the Maine Association of School Nurses from 1982 to 1987 and held many other honored positions.She worked at Augusta General Hospital and Waterville Osteopathic Hospital before becoming a school nurse for 38 years. She enthusiastically cared for her students at Oak Grove Coburn School in Vassalboro, The Winslow School Department, The Augusta School Department, and George E. Mitchell School in Waterville. She worked per diem at Augusta’s Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Her boundless compassion, forever positive attitude and love for jokes was everyone’s sunshine. Her sons, daughters, and grandchildren were her constant joy and passion.Gail possessed an innate ability to sense when others were in need. She was known to just “show up” in times of trouble. In addition, she would drop everything and go where she was needed when called upon. Her family and many friends were usually the recipients of her medical expertise and genuine kindness. Often too, it was those nameless passerby’s that needed help in the moment, or strangers-to-new friends that experienced her wealth of medicinal knowledge and the gentle calm at the center of a bad storm. Gail made the most of her life; she loved traveling with her husband Bill in their camper all over New England and into Canada. They traveled all over Europe and to Greece and Italy when she was feeling up to it. Her favorite stop was in Greece, with the fond memory of, “seeing dancing the blue green ocean from atop Santorini’s lighthouse”.She was predeceased by her parents, Marion and Harland Fuller; and two older brothers, Wayne and Melroy Fuller.She is survived by her husband, William Dunn; her two sons and their wives, Jeffrey and Karen Dunn, Joshua and Violette Dunn; her two grandchildren, Hope and Scottie Dunn; sister, Carol (her other mother) and Ray Chavarie, sister, Marylin “Mif” Mason, brother, David and Chele Fuller, and sister, Jeannie “Jeannie Beanie” Fuller-Lehtis; several nieces and nephews, Patty Higgins, Beth Chavarie, Raymond and Norman Chavarie, Melonie Kelly and Melinda Fuller, Jenifer Ivy, Jay Smith, and Jason Fuller.Gail’s favorite memory with her special friends, Bobbi Leighton, and Betty Eisenberg, was eating lobster and steamed clams on the coast of Maine. She had fond memories with their loving family pets, Velvet, Avalon and Nova, and Bedouin.The family would like to thank Dr. Lachance and his wonderful team of nurses and staff at Women’s Health in Scarborough that have been on this journey with us. We would also like to thank the nurses and CNAs at Beacon Hospice, especially Sarah Q., for their wonderful care of Gail during this difficult time.Gail donated her body to the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, but due to the Covid-19 Pandemic they have stopped accepting all bodies at this time. Gail requested to be cremated.A memorial service will be held at Christ’s Church in Gardiner at a later date. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories, and photos can be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Gail Dunn Ovarian Research Foundation (GDORF), care of:Connected Credit Union85 Civic Center Dr.Augusta, ME 04330

