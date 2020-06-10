AUGUSTA – John J. Loiko II, 64, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center’s Comfort Care Hospice at Glenridge following a brief illness. He was born in Augusta on July 25, 1955, a son of John S. and Norma E. (Gay) Loiko.Mr. Loiko was a 1974 graduate of Cony High School where he excelled in several sports.He had been employed for most of his life at Fort Western Tire Company and retired as Front End Manager.Mr. Loiko was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.He was predeceased by his mother, Norma E. (Gay) Loiko.Mr. Loiko is survived by his father, John S. Loiko of Augusta; his siblings, Linda Loiko Pullen and her husband Wayne of Manchester, Edward Loiko and his wife Patricia of Hampden, Mass., Muffy Loiko Shockley and her husband Jeff of Augusta and Tony Loiko and his partner Peggy Cummings of Augusta; six nieces and nephews, Alexis Chapman and her husband Jason, Gunther Loiko and his wife Elizabeth, Abigail Zaid and her husband Murt, Tressa Loiko and her partner Matt Swan, Jamie Loiko, and Jacob Loiko and his wife Lauren; several great-nieces and nephews, Barrett, Zafar, Trigg, Ilan, Ruby, and Hadley; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins; and a woman who has become very special to the family, Shannon Austin.With strict adherence to CDC guidelines, friends may visit from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will as be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Manchester. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com The family requests that donations in John’s memory be made to:Cony Athletic BoostersAttn.: Jon Millett60 Pierce Dr.Augusta, ME 04330

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous