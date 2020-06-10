HALLOWELL – Leonard W. Nason Jr., 87, of Winthrop Street, died Sunday June 7, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Hallowell on Feb. 22, 1933, the son of Leonard and Eva Nason. He attended Hallowell schools and graduated from Hallowell High School in 1951. He spent brief periods living in both St. Petersburg, Fla. and Portland before returning to Hallowell in the early 1970s. After working for Depositor’s Trust Bank in Augusta, Leonard bought his first house in Hallowell, which would turn out to be one of many. He spent much of his working life in the apartment business, buying up properties and fixing them up. He spent his later years selling granite from his quarries in Hallowell. Leonard was also an avid sports fan, particularly of baseball and the Boston Red Sox. He also loved his cats, especially his most recent, named Bear. He was predeceased by both parents; his sister, Marjorie Sipowicz; and wife of over 60 years, Valerie. Leonard is survived by his daughter, Lori Merrill, his son, John Nason; and nephew Hugh Sipowicz. Per his request, services will be private. Burial will be in the Hallowell Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous