WINTHROP – Lewis Nelson Flagg, a retired State of Maine Marine Biologist and Army veteran, passed away peacefully, with his daughter and wife at his side, on May 17, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born on May 12, 1943 in Waldoboro to Richard and Arletta Flagg, the fourth of six children.He was predeceased by his one sister, Martha, and youngest brother, Paul. Lewis graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1961 and earned a B.S. in Wildlife Management from the University of Maine, Orono in 1965. He joined the ROTC Program at UMO and became a commissioned officer. During summer breaks he worked at his uncle Percy Moody’s Diner in Waldoboro. In June of 1966, he married Alice Lilienthal of South Thomaston. Shortly after their wedding, he was called to serve at Fort Benning, Ga., and from there, he went to Long Binh, Vietnam for a year. After returning home, he stayed in the Army Reserves, and was promoted to Captain before separating from the service to spend more time with his family.The couple moved to Winthrop in 1968 where he joined the Maine Department of Marine Resources as a biologist. He and his crew planned and built many of the fishways in the state. His distinguished career there spanned 40 years. At one time, he served as acting commissioner of the department under then, Governor Angus King. He worked with fishermen, law enforcement, and policy makers to improve Maine’s fisheries and was highly respected for his extensive knowledge of Maine’s wildlife, waterways and vegetation. Lewis was a very active member of the local Masonic bodies. He was initiated into Blue Lodge on April 14, 1969 and rose through the chairs throughout the years. He held numerous leadership positions, including Master of Temple Lodge and Lodge Chaplain. Lewis was awarded a 50 year service medal and life membership in 2019. A kind-hearted, trusted advisor, he served as both a mentor and friend to many.Lewis was known as a loyal friend, a gentle soul with a brilliant mind, and an educated outdoorsman. He was always up for a travel adventure and visited extended family and friends across the United States and the world, including the Azores, Portugal, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. He loved a cup of black coffee while poring over the day’s copy of the Kennebec Journal in the morning and making blueberry muffins or pancakes for any family who came to visit. He was also an avid war historian, but, most of all, he was a man of honor, integrity and good humor who was mighty proud of his family. He especially enjoyed spending time fishing with his children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, and telling stories of his time growing up in Waldoboro and of his adventures working for the DMR. Lewis is survived by his wife, Alice; two children, Laurie Flagg Inacio of Brunswick and Gregory Flagg of Paisley, Fla.; six grandchildren, Lindsey, Josh and Ben Stevens of St. Paul, Minn., Samantha Flagg of Paisley, Fla., and Manuel and Samuel Inacio of Brunswick; three brothers, Stanley Flagg of Ft. Kent, John Flagg and wife, Margarita, of Westbury, N.Y., and David Flagg and wife, Judy, of Rockland; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Life well lived, good and faithful servant. Deeply loved and sorely missed. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation to support Maine Veterans’ Homes.

