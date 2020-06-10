AUGUSTA – Renee L. Johnson, 63, of Blaine Avenue, died after a year long battle with health issues on June 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Dover-Foxcroft on Sept. 5, 1956, the daughter of Earl George Mitchell and Betty N. (Cowette) Mitchell. Renee was predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Johnson; and her parents.She is survived by her son, Joshua Mitchell and wife Jessa Mitchell of Augusta; a brother, Todd Mitchell of Dexter; a stepmother, Marie Mitchell of Hartland; two grandchildren, Mayla and Ariella Mitchell; and her nieces Teresa Mitchell and Traci Taylor. She graduated from Dexter Regional High School and went to South Plains College in Levelland, Texas. She was employed by the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services for many years. Renee loved spending time with her beloved friends, Vicki, Rhonda and Sherman, Nicky, Belinda and many other loving friends. Renee loved music, she was a part of a professional band where she played guitar and sang. Renee loved her dogs as if they were her children. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com Memorial donations may be made toKennebec Valley Humane Society10 Pet Haven LaneAugusta, ME 04330

