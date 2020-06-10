OAKLAND – Theodore “Ted” H. Grandmaison, 78, passed away May 28, 2020 at his home in Oakland. He was born in Farmington, the son of Roland A. and Hilda (Rood) Grandmaison.He enjoyed shooting guns, wood crafting, hanging out with his grandchildren, and taking rides in the car.Ted is survived by two sons, Richard Grandmaison and partner Lisa Hood, Paul Grandmaison and wife Amanda, daughter, Marie Grandmaison and partner Glen Savage; grandchildren, Kiley Grandmaison and partner Bruce Moody, Sydney Grandmaison, Storm Savage, Kelsey Grandmaison, Cearra Grandmaison, Steele Savage and Scott Grandmaison.He was predeceased by a son, Ted Grandmaison; former wife, Bette Fields; Damon Fountain, Patti Fountain.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

