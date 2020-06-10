PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Six local students have been named to the 2020 spring semester president’s list at Plymouth State University, according to a news release from the university.
They include Elijah Bussell of Athens, Sarah Bobrowski of Greene, Anna Dodge of Litchfield, Ariana Wiles of Manchester, Mattea Powers of Skowhegan and Betsy Hunt of Thorndike.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the spring 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
