The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced it will distribute $660,000 in supplemental funds to three agencies in Maine for cleaning up and reusing contaminated brownfield sites.

The Greater Portland Council of Governments, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, and the Southern Maine Planning & Development Commission will each receive an additional $180,000 from the Revolving Loan Fund program, according to a news released from the EPA.

Each agency can use the funds for reusing vacant and abandoned properties and converting them into housing, recreation, open space, health care facilities, social services programs or commerce opportunities. Potential projects may include creating trails and green space at a former foundry site in Westbrook and at the Portland Company in Portland.

Funds received by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development could be used to provide loans to support cleanup efforts at the International Woolen Mill in Sanford, the Bates Mills in Lewiston and the Lincoln Pulp & Tissue Mill in Lincoln.

“EPA Brownfields funding provides a much needed boost for economic development and job creation in Maine, and in many of New England’s hardest hit and underserved communities,” said EPA New England Regional Adminstrator Dennis Deziel.

A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

