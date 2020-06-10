A virtual concert will feature Sparxsea at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, on facebook.com/sofasessionslive.

Sparxsea is an enchanting indie folk-pop artist from Portland and you can hear her play a number of acoustic tunes during a livestream being presented by the U.K.-based Sofa Sessions.

The afternoon performance will include her first single, “Little Wooden Boat,” off of forthcoming album “On the Sea,” and she’ll be joined by fellow musician Will Bradford from SeepeopleS.

