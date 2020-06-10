Maine AgrAbility and the Maine CITE Coordinating Center will host a free webinar on accessibility for school and community gardens at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, according to a news release from Lani Carlson with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Orono.

Webinar topics will focus on planning community and school gardens for users of all ages and abilities, including the use of adaptive garden tools.

The webinar is free; registration is required. Information on registration and accommodation requests are on the Maine AgrAbility website at extension.umaine.edu.

Maine AgrAbility, a collaborative project of UMaine Extension and Alpha One, is dedicated to helping farmers, fishermen and forest workers work safely and more productively.

For more information, call 207-944-1533 or email [email protected].

