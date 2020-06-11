WATERVILLE — The Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville is set to reopen its doors Friday after months of restricted programming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the center at 126 North St. closed to the general public, and provided only meal services, child care for health care workers and outreach programs.

Beginning Friday, regular use of the the wellness center and lap pool will resume. This weekend’s hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, the center’s summer hours are scheduled to begin, with morning hours arranged to accommodate senior citizens and at-risk individuals. Those hours and restrictions include:

• From 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., the center will be open to the general public.

• From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., members of the staff will clean the facility.

• From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the center is reserved for senior citizens and at-risk individuals.

• Access to the general public resumes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours for the summer are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To ensure the health and safety of its employees and members, the center has implemented strict guidelines, which include capacity restrictions, increased sanitization and social-distancing requirements.

Anyone entering the center will have his or her temperature taken and will be asked a series of questions. No one with a temperature or more than 100.4 will be allowed into the building.

Employees and members of the center are now required to wear masks and face coverings inside the building, where 6 feet of social distancing is difficult to maintain.

If social distancing is not possible, face masks are required of those involved in anaerobic activities, such as working out on weight machines or stretching

Those with medical conditions may be allowed to go without face masks if they have a note from their doctor.

Stations with hand sanitizer are available throughout the facility, and hand-washing stations are available in the lobby restrooms.

The center has instituted additional safety precautions, including closing the locker rooms, installing directional markings on the floors and removing social seating.

Capacity limitations for the wellness center have also been instituted:

• One person per lane in the lap pool.

• One person per lane in the therapy pool.

• Ten people in the group exercise gym.

• Five people in the spin studio.

• Ten people on the walking track.

• Twenty people in the fitness center and studio.

• Three people in the workout lounge.

• Ten people in the outdoor fitness area.

• Eight people in gyms one and two.

Those looking to use the lap pool, therapy pool, outdoor fitness area or gyms one and two must make reservations.

The karate dojo, dance studio and Gronk Zone are open for scheduled classes, with no walk-in use allowed.

The center will also continue with its virtual classes, outdoor group exercise classes and one-on-one personal training.

More information about the center’s hours and programs can be found at www.clubaycc.org.

