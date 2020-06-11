The coronavirus pandemic gave Kennebec Valley YMCA board members, faced with trying to find a new executive director after Tom Warren retired at the end of March, a good idea how his replacement will handle challenges.

Seeing how Ranae L’Italien, who served as interim executive director after Warren left, took to the role and led the regional YMCA amid the still-ongoing pandemic prompted board members to make her Warren’s successor.

And the KVYMCA, whose facilities other than its childcare services have been largely closed to the public due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, plans to reopen both its facilities, on a limited basis, on Friday in Augusta and Monday in Manchester Monday.

“Part of being a Y is the Y adapts to whatever the needs of the community are at the moment,” L’Italien said of becoming executive director as the YMCA copes with the pandemic. “The Y is usually a place that brings groups of people together — physically together — and creates those social opportunities.

“Then all of a sudden we’re told we can’t bring people together that way,” she added, “so we have to look at how else we can bring people together.”

During the pandemic, that included online exercise classes, personal trainers reaching out to members directly and, more recently as restrictions have been lifted, outdoor classes.

The local Y never stopped offering childcare services, though the number of children taking part in those services dropped significantly, prompting staff layoffs. The Y also added childcare services specifically for the children of essential MaineGeneral Medical Center workers, in a separate part of the Augusta facility.

While some YMCA members, roughly 25 percent, dropped their memberships while the gym, pools and other workout facilities were closed, many continued to pay dues or made donations equal to the amount of money they would have paid for dues during the facility closure.

“We’ve had a lot of our members that decided to keep their memberships going, to help us provide services and keep staff on, and some of our members, around 40, decided to donate their dues to the Y as part of our annual fundraising campaign, Strong Kids, which was great,” L’Italien said.

Bill Bridgeo, president of the KVYMCA’s board of directors, said the drop in membership hasn’t been nearly as bad as it could have been, noting the community has always been supportive of the Y.

Bridgeo said when Warren left Y board members began a nationwide search for his replacement, a search that was interrupted by the arrival of the coronavirus.

He said the qualifications of L’Italien, who served under as associate director under Warren, stacked up well against other applicants for the job. Then L’Italien took on the challenge of keeping the Y strong during the pandemic.

“Ranae was appointed the first of April as the interim and found herself right in the middle of one of the most challenging circumstances you could imagine for a YMCA,” Bridgeo said. “She just excelled from that day forward in everything she needed to do to meet that challenge. By the time the final board decision was made, a couple of weeks ago, it was clear she was the natural successor to Tom.”

He said L’Italien worked to ensure the KVYMCA was one of the earliest recipients of federal paycheck protection program funding, securing $300,000 in forgivable loan funds to cover the Y’s payroll during a significant period of the pandemic.

Warren, 62, who plans to continue living in Augusta and plans to serve the Y as a volunteer, worked for the YMCA for 40 years, the last six in Augusta.

Warren said the time was right for him to retire, in part so he can spend time with his aging parents, who live in Massachusetts. He said L’Italien was an excellent choice to take over in Augusta.

“Five or six years ago I realized Ranae’s potential, her work ethic, her abilities,” Warren said. “I thought she had all the tools and abilities. She’s a great person, very capable.”

He said he’s confident the Y, with its dedicated staff and volunteers, and the continued support from the community, will survive the pandemic and emerge ready to continue to serve the community and its youth.

L’Italien, a Jay native who now lives in Sidney with her husband Matt and two children, Isabelle and Silas, began her 15-year-career with the KVYMCA as childcare director, after serving as the Bangor YMCA’s assistant childcare director.

The Y’s Augusta facilities will open to members on a limited basis Friday. Members must call ahead, 24 hours in advance, to make reservations for the activity in which they wish to take part. That includes the fitness center and eight-lane competition pool, which L’Italien said will allow up to eight people to be there at a time.

Members will have their temperatures checked before they may enter the building, and each will get a bottle of sanitizing spray to carry with them and for any equipment they use.

On Monday, the Y’s Manchester facility will open up to members 60 years or older or who have compromised immune systems, and will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for people in that demographic.

L’Italien said locker rooms and showers will not yet be available for use. She said staff will wear masks, and will spend lots of time sanitizing the facilities and equipment.

The organization’s Camp KV, a daycamp for local youths, will have camp this summer. It will be at two locations, the usual Camp KV in Readfield, as well as the State YMCA Camp in Winthrop, which will not be open for its usual summer camp sessions this year.

