At a recent meeting, Christine Diesch was elected to the Palermo Community Library Board of Trustees.

Prior to retiring in Maine, she had a career ranging from running a crisis hotline to providing leadership coaching to world-class scientists and operations teams at one of the seventeen U.S. Department of Energy’s premier national laboratories, according to a news release from Sharon Nichols of Palermo Community Library.

Diesch brings 20 years of experience on the board of directors for a 58-unit homeowners association, including, including more than 10 years as treasurer, and four years of experience on the board of directors for a Midwest crisis line. The Trustees look forward to having her bring her technical expertise, policy development experience, handbook and instructional manual development skills, and communication and leadership skills to the Palermo Community Library Board of Trustees.

She said as a child and young adult, her fondest wish was to get permanently locked in a library so she could read forever. And, of course, Diesch loves greeting her fellow villagers when she is volunteering at the library.

She hopes to see more people come in to see all that is offered. The library, besides having books, is a welcoming gathering place and a great community resource.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: