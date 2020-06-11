State education officials, rather than local school boards, will determine when Maine students can return to classrooms this fall, the Maine Department of Education said Thursday.

In a draft framework released Thursday evening, the department said it will make a determination on reopening schools in consultation with officials from the Maine Emergency Management Agency and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine schools closed in March to control the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and the decision was eventually made for them to remain closed through the end of the academic year.

Local officials will be responsible for many of the details of how schools reopen, such as schedules and classroom configurations to accommodate social distancing guidelines, the proposal said.

The plan will remain a draft “due to the unpredictable and constantly evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation,” said Pender Makin, the commissioner of education, and will be updated as necessary.

The plan includes provisions for remote learning and remote instructional days, Makin said.

It covers considerations for physical health and safety; social, emotional, behavioral and mental health; guidelines for academic programs and student learning; and a common foundation for remote learning.

In general, the document said, schools can reopen when there’s a downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases, the local health care system is determined to have the capacity to treat those who catch the virus and the state has the capacity for widespread testing.

Recommendations run the gamut. For instance, under physical health and safety, state officials recommend thorough cleaning of the schools and throwing out any items – such as rugs, furniture and toys – that can’t be cleaned daily.

Floors should be marked at 6-foot intervals for social distancing in areas where students are likely to line up, such as at classroom doors, bathrooms and sinks, the guidelines say. In addition, ventilation systems should be checked and adjusted to bring in as much outside air as possible, the draft report said.

School officials should consider a “virtual open house” for families to learn about the new rules and safety guidelines, the department framework suggests, as well as kid-friendly videos on putting on face masks, maintaining social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Staff and students should conduct a daily “self-check” for monitoring health, the report said, so individuals can run through a check-list of symptoms that might suggest someone has contracted the disease and should stay home.

Schools should take into account staff and student mental health issues after long periods of isolation, the report said, and prepare everyone for a return to more social activities.

“Communicate plans, schedules, and updates to staff, families, and community – there’s no such thing as too much communication when it comes to helping people feel safe,” the report said.

The report also said that teachers should take part in professional development programs over the summer to get ready for a mix of in-person and remote learning. In addition, schools should consider flexible class groupings and multi-age classrooms for efficient use of resources, the state framework suggests.

The report also suggests schools adopt remote learning plans with daily schedules and plans to certify attendance.

Finally, the report suggests local officials take into account other considerations, such as adult education, operating child nutrition programs and health and safety considerations for school buses, as they re-open.

“We continue to be humbled by the resilience and innovation shown by educators, students and families across Maine during this emergency period,” Makin said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »