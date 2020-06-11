Jennifer Finney Boylan will be presenting her new book “Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs” during a virtual author appearance at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. This Zoom event is hosted by Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers in Farmington.

In her New York Times opinion column, Boylan wrote about a relationship with her beloved dog, Indigo, and the column went viral, according to a press release. In “Good Boy,” she explores what should be the simplest topic in the world, but never is: finding and giving love.

“Good Boy” is a story about how a young boy became a middle-aged woman — accompanied at seven crucial moments of growth and transformation by seven memorable dogs.

“Everything I know about love,” she writes, “I learned from dogs. Their love enables us to pull off what seem like impossible feats: to find our way home when we are lost, to live our lives with humor and courage, and above all, to best become our true selves.”

Boylan’s 2003 memoir, “She’s Not There: A Life in Two Genders,” was the first best-selling work by a transgender American. She lives in New York City and Belgrade Lakes with her wife, Deedie. They have a son, Sean and a daughter, Zai.

To register for this event, please email [email protected] For more information regarding this event contact DDG Booksellers at 778-3454 or by email at [email protected]

