HARTLAND — A man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with offenses involving the operation of a meth lab inside of his home, less than 1,000 feet from a school.

Corey Swain, 43, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of aggravated operating of a methamphetamine lab and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine after agents found evidence of the making and distribution of the drug.

Swain’s home on Commercial Street is within 1,000 feet of the Somerset Valley Middle School.

Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a release that the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Lab Response team dismantled the methamphetamine operation on Wednesday.

The MDEA had been investigating the operation for several weeks and were assisted by Somerset County deputy sheriffs and state troopers in the arrest. Maine DEP, Hartland Fire Department and EMTs from Northern Light Health were also assisting at the scene.

Swain was taken to the Somerset County Jail in East Madison. Bail was not set as he was on probation prior to his arrest for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

McCausland added that several additional suspects are being sought and will be charged as the investigation continues.

