AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Historical Society closed on March 18 to the general public because of the Coronavirus and is now open for in-person research by appointment. In order to comply with state government regulations, the society respectfully asks that researchers and volunteer staff wear their own masks, use hand sanitizer as they enter the building and practice 6-foot social distancing, according to a news release from Scott Wood, administrative director.

The society encourages researchers to contact the society for an appointment by calling 207-622-7718 or emailing their request for an appointment to [email protected]. The society also will answer research requests by email, phone, and U.S. Postal mail, as well as inquiries received through its social media accounts, Facebook and Instagram.

KHS President Patsy Crockett said, “The well being of society members, guests and the community is important to all of us and therefore we have implemented new KHS health and safety protocols. We are determined to deliver a fun environment with the same level of friendly service you’ve come to expect from us,” according to the release.

The society’s free monthly historical programs and lectures hosted at a variety of venues in Augusta and nearby communities remain postponed until further notice. These programs were generally held on the third Wednesday of the month and would frequently draw more than 100 in attendance.

Programs have been postponed since March and many of them were in celebration of Maine’s Bicentennial and have been rescheduled to future dates. The society hopes to resume programming by the month of September, when it also holds its annual meeting. For a list of upcoming programs, visit kennebechistorical.org.

The society is primarily a volunteer-run organization, with only one full-time employee. Its clientele includes the residents and former residents of Kennebec County’s 30 municipalities who are interested in local or Maine history, people researching the history of their homes or families, and students doing research for high school or college assignments.

Additionally, the society answers many requests for genealogical and historical information from all over the United States. The society collects documents, photographs, manuscripts, books, ephemera, maps, and scrapbooks related to all Kennebec County communities and their history in a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled archive, which is recognized by the state of Maine as an alternative government archive repository.

