State health officials reported 30 new cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus but no additional deaths on Thursday.

Overall, the number of active cases of COVID-19 continued to trend downward as state officials both work to expand testing capacity but also brace for an influx of tourists to Maine. The 30 additional cases raised the total of confirmed or probable cases in Maine to 2,667, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

To date, Maine CDC has reported 100 deaths among people who have contracted COVID-19. Thursday marked the second straight day without any additional deaths.

After accounting for the 100 deaths and the 2,062 people who have recovered from COVID-19, Maine CDC reported 505 active cases of the disease. That is a decrease of nine from Wednesday and is lower than the average of 558 active cases for the seven-day period ending Thursday.

Looking back even further, Maine averaged 657 active cases of the disease for the seven-day period ending on June 4 — indicating recoveries have outpaced new cases by a larger margin during the past week — and 608 cases over the 14-day period ending Thursday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is slated to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m.

While day-to-day figures fluctuate, Maine has seen the average number of new cases reported daily decline in recent weeks. For the one-week period ending on June 4, for example, Maine had averaged 37 new cases per day. On Thursday, that seven-day average had dropped to 32.

The declines come at a time when the state is offering more testing and preparing to quadruple capacity at the Maine CDC lab in the next several weeks.

Yet there are also potential concerns on the horizon. State health officials are closely monitoring whether the continued reopening of the economy and recent protests will lead to a spike in new cases, for instance.

The state also anticipates more out-of-state visitors coming in as summer approaches. On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that out-of-state visitors could forgo the 14-day quarantine requirement if they tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving in Maine or test negative through a test conducted in the state, although they will have to remain quarantined until results are returned.

While the Mills administration has said the testing requirement will allow more summer visitors to Maine, some businesses and industry leaders have said it is not enough of a reopening to keep many tourism-dependent businesses from failing during the pandemic.

This story will be updated.

