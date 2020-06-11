AUGUSTA — The Maine Democratic Party said Thursday that it’s incorporating opposition to police brutality into its platform this year.
The Maine Democratic State Committee approved a resolution on June 7 that said the party “condemns all acts of brutality, racial profiling, and the use of excessive force by law enforcement officers.”
The party acknowledged it made the resolution in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Narcotics detectives shot Taylor eight times. A widely viewed video showed an officer pressed a knee into George Floyd’s neck.
The deaths led protests and calls for reform across the country. Hundreds of people attended several days of protest in Portland, which is Maine’s largest city.
Maine Democrats said they support efforts to eliminate excessive use of force and to establish independent review boards to investigate police misconduct, among other changes.
