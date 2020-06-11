WINTHROP – Agnes Karrine Woodward Hayford, 87, was surrounded by her loving family as she danced her way to heaven on June 7, 2020. As she finished her journey on earth, a radiant rainbow shone over her home and a glorious, tranquil sunrise broke through the clouds to welcome her to heaven. She was a precious mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Agnes was born in Bridgton on Nov. 23, 1932. She was the daughter of Erwin and Doris (Pendexter) Woodward. She graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1951 and attended Farmington State Normal School. Agnes loved life and lived it to the fullest! She adored her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She enjoyed family activities, music, dancing, and watching old movies. She loved meeting up with special niece and nephew Debbie and George Bangs for a meal out and the fun and laughter she shared with special friend, Debbie Knight. Agnes touched the lives of many through her work. For 25 years she enjoyed keeping children safe as the crossing guard for Winthrop schools. The children of Winthrop loved her and she loved them. She was actively involved in the American Legion Auxiliary and served as president, secretary, and treasurer. She spent over 20 years working as a bartender at Post #40 in Winthrop. Her outgoing personality and beautiful smile captured the hearts of many. She is survived by her children, Robert and Jamie Hayford, Dick Hayford and his partner Jinny Bryant, Kathy and Dave Willman, Karen Tibbetts, and Charley Hayford; grandchildren, Jodie Hayford, Erin Hayford and husband Adam Montoya, Brian Tibbetts and girlfriend Ashley, Eric and Lisa Tibbetts, Erika Willman; great-granddaughter, Summer LaPlante; siblings, Mareen Steiner, Charles and Pam Woodward; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Woodward and Irene Hagens; nieces, nephews, cousins’ and many special friends. She was predeceased by her parents; a son Glenn Hayford; brothers, Clyde Woodward and Walda Woodward, sisters-in-law, Linda Woodward and Nancy Woodward. Relatives and friends may visit Sunday June 14, from 3-7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. A celebration of life will be held Monday at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at Glenside Cemetery, Winthrop. Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited to 50 people inside at any one time and visitors are asked to wear masks if they are able and social distance. Memorial donations may be made to theGlenn Scott Hayford Scholarship, in care of Dick Hayford and Jinny Bryant301 Memorial Dr.Winthrop, ME 04364

