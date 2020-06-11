RENO, Nev. – On May 17, 2020, Dennis Anderson Murray, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, guitar player, motorcycle lover, Corvette enthusiast, animal lover, Patriots fan, Ham Radio operator, and entrepreneur, passed away at the age of 79, at home in Reno, Nev. Dennis was born in Portland on Nov. 10, 1940 and grew up in Augusta. He lived in Massachusetts and New York during the 1960s and 1970s. While an East Coaster at heart, he ultimately transplanted himself to the West Coast, first to Santa Cruz, Calif. and then to Reno, Nev. Dennis attended Cony High School in Augusta, Staunton Military Academy in Virginia, Mass Radio School in Massachusetts, and Northeastern University in Massachusetts where he studied to be an Electrical Engineer. Dennis served four years in the Navy as a radio technician and was a member of the UDT division as a Navy Frogman.Dennis had an ability to connect with people comfortably and never hesitated to share his knowledge and experience with others as a mentor or collaborator. His career as a writer of business plans for start-up companies in Silicon Valley in California brought him to visit many countries around the world. He had an entrepreneurial spirit.After his retirement, Dennis obtained his real etate license and did freelance consulting for small businesses.Dennis had an interest in many branches of science including astronomy and ancient mysteries. He was an avid listener of Coast to Coast AM late night radio show. Some of his happiest days were spent in Santa Cruz, Calif. where many friends and family, musicians, both local and famous, stopped by his home for amazing jam sessions. He carried music in his heart and was renewed by the peace and beauty of life near the beach.He will be most remembered for his kind, caring, and generous nature. Dennis was a true friend to those who had the privilege to know him, always easy to talk to, and there for anyone who needed him at any time.Dennis is survived by his daughter, Tracey Templeton and husband William Templeton of Tucson, Ariz., daughter, Melissa Keefe of Cambridge, Mass.; granddaughter, Ashley Atkins of Santa Cruz, Calif., grandson, James Dennis Keefe of Cambridge, Mass.; sisters, Patricia Murray-Maines of Augusta, Suzanne Albison and husband Stephen of Manchester, Deborah Remley and husband James of Winthrop, brother, Peter J. Murray of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; and special family friend, Ruby Denny Poulin of Augusta.Dennis was predeceased by his parents, James A Murray, Esther Murphy Murray, and Mildred Blouin Murray; brother, James B. Murray.Burial will be in the spring of 2021 at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth. Until we are together next spring to celebrate a life well-lived, filled with adventure and love, friendship and family, please sign the online remembrance guest book https://www.lastingmemories.com/memorial/dennis-anderson-murray In lieu of flowers, please make a donation inDennis’ honor toHomeless Veterans of America, Operations Homefront1355 Central Parkway SSuite 1000San Antonio, TX 78232orWounded Warriors ProjectP.O. Box 758516Topeka, KS 66675-8516

