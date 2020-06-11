HALLOWELL – Elaine M. Newcombe, 87, of Hallowell, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Gardiner, Feb. 7, 1933, the daughter of Arthur Boynton and Elva (Whitmore) Sumner. She grew up in the Gardiner and Farmingdale area and was a 1950 graduate of Gardiner High School.She married Glendon Newcombe Sr. in 1951 and was a dedicated mother and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, sewing, and gardening, but her true love was her family. She had an amazing ability to create memorable holiday meals for her ever-growing family, who gathered together in the heart of her home, to keep traditions alive for many, many years. In the summer months, camp was the setting for many of these fun times and BBQ gatherings. Having her family together provided her the greatest joy. She will forever be remembered for her kindness, strength, generosity, and incredible devotion to family.She was raised as, and lived her life as a Christian. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Hallowell. Pastor Peter Inchcombe became an honorary member of the extended family. Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Glendon Newcombe Sr. after nearly 43 years of marriage; two sons, Douglas and Gary Newcombe; and a sister, Joan Pare. She is survived by her sons, Glendon “Buz” Newcombe Jr. and his wife, Sherrie, of Glenburn and Wesley Newcombe, of Lewiston, daughters, Doreen Hodsdon and life partner Sandy Turvold, of Greene and Leanne DiBenedetti Riley and her husband, Raymond, of Washington; her brother, Jerry Sumner and his wife, Pearl, of Waterville, sister, Beverly Leighton and her husband, David, of Augusta; her brother-in-law, Wayne Pare, of Augusta; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held for Elaine, during this time of Covid-19.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

