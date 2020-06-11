NAPLES, Fla. – James Stanley Castle, born Jan. 31, 1940 in Skowhegan passed away June 8, 2020 in Naples, Fla.Jim graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1958, and was very active in football, basketball and track.Jim was employed at a shoe manufacturing plant until moving to Naples, Fla. in 1974. He was employed as a telecommunications technician for 25 years until his retirement.Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Sandra. They loved traveling and spending time together. Jim and Sandra enjoyed 60 years of beautiful memories. He is also survived by his children, Lisa J. Castle Nicholas (Robert) of Naples, Fla. and Darrin S. Castle (Debbie) of Stillman Valley, Ill.; grandchildren, Alyssa Ann Castle and James Michael Castle of Stillman Valley, Ill. and Blaine Robert Nicholas of Naples, Fla. Thank you for all the precious memories, Papa. Also surviving are his brother, Donald J. Castle (Donna) of Old Town, Fla.; brother-in- law, Norman A. King of Skowhegan; several nieces, nephews’ great-nieces and nephews in Florida and Maine.Jim was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Josephine Foster Castle.At Jim’s request, there will be no visitation and graveside service will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit http://www.fullernaples.com.

