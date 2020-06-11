WATERVILLE – Jeannine A. Poulin, OMMI, 82, passed away peacefully and went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 8, 2020. Jeannine was born in Sidney, daughter of Alfred and Desange (Bernier) Poulin. She graduated from Cony High School, Augusta. She pursued her higher education at Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill, Mass., Kennebec Vocational College, Fairfield, and Community College, San Antonio, Texas.She was employed by Seton (Sisters Hospital) in Waterville and then by State of Maine, Department of Human Services until her retirement. She was quite the jokester and prankster, always looking to put a smile on someone’s face or have a good laugh herself. She also enjoyed watching QVC to see all the latest gadgets. Some of her fondest memories were spending time at the Retreat House in Biddeford Pool and when she could no longer attend Mass because of her illness, daily Mass on TV was top priority. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Notre Dame Parish (Corpus Christi). She was also a member of The Oblate Missionaries of Mary Immaculate, a secular institute of committed Catholic Women living the gospel at the heart of the world. She entered on Oct. 18, 1957. She was a consecrated lay person with vows of Obedience, Poverty and Chastity.She was predeceased by her father and mother. She is survived by her three brothers, Henry, of Augusta, Norman and Gerald of Sidney; and several nieces and nephews; as well as her good friend, Diane Dicesare, and her Oblate Family.Visiting hours will be Sunday, June 14 from 3 pm – 5 p.m. at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. Social distancing and mask are required with up to 50 attendees limit at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Notre Dame Church 116 Silver Street Waterville, Maine on June 15, at 11 a.m. Masks are required as a directive from the church. The family would like to thank Lakewood Continuing Care for their support and personal care of Jeannine. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville, Maine. An Online Guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com

