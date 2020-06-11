WINTHROP – Jo Ellen (Rodzen) McLaughlin, 76, went to be with her Lord on June 9, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Winthrop. Jo Ellen was born in Lewiston on Feb. 7, 1944, the daughter of Joseph Rodzen and Winona (Curtis) Howard. Jo Ellen grew up in Monmouth and Litchfield. In 1962 she graduated from Monmouth Academy. While residing in areas around Monmouth and Bangor, she worked in textile mills, at Miller’s Restaurant, and substituted at various elementary schools. Later Jo moved to Florida to care for her father and stepmother, Rachel (Kinney) Rodzen. Precious time was spent with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing card games, making greeting cards, and taking drives while photographing various landscapes in Maine. Her favorite meal was Maine lobsters! Jo was a Southern Baptist, and enjoyed volunteering at church with Sunday School and the food bank. Jo Ellen married Edward Nickerson, together they had four children: Tanya, Terri, Edward “Teddy”, and Tracy. At various stages throughout her life Jo Ellen spent time at horse stables. This is where she met her second husband, Jerry Nye. Jo Ellen then gained four stepsons. After retiring in Florida, Jo married Dale McLaughlin. They enjoyed traveling, going to concerts, and watching Nascar together. Dale had two daughters and three sons. Jo Ellen is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Tanya and Bruce Hunt of Winthrop, Terri Nickerson and Marc Coulombe of Lake Placid, Fla., Tracy and Jerry Murrin of Park Falls, Wis.; grandchildren and their spouses, Christine Ware, Natalie Ware, Amber and Nathan Miller, Tyler and Melissa Hunt, Bradley Magnant, Daniel Magnant, amd Jonathon Magnant, Emily and Gregg Heslop, Molly Murrin, Katherine Knowles, Dylan Kelley, Travis Kelley; four great-grandchildren; siblings and their spouses, Bill and Midge Rodzen, Lyn and David Simonds; and lifelong friends, Barbara Parker Chick and Peter Farnham. Jo was predeceased by her son Teddy; grandson, Dylan; her parents; and husbands. Special thanks to the staff of Beacon Hospice. A celebration of Jo’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangement are under the direction and care of Aable Cremation Service, LLC, Waterville

