WINTHROP – Michael R. Andres, 51, of Winthrop, left this earth peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on Sept. 2, 1968 in the Augusta Hospital, the son of Patricia C. (Dakin) Dill.Mike graduated from Gardiner Area High School. Mike worked as a supervisor at Hitchcock’s Supermarkets and previous to that worked at the Tuck Farm. The job dear to his heart and his love of animals, especially the exotic tigers, was with Engresser Exotics. Mike traveled to many locations; his favorite was a trip to Peru to purchase llamas.Mike was predeceased by his mother, Patty and his father, Edwin Atkinson.He leaves behind his dad, Fred Dill (Barbara); sister, Sherry (Douglas); nephews, Corbin (Melanee) and Darren (Katie); brother, Joseph (Sandra); niece, Jennifer; great-nieces and nephew, Shantel, Faith, and Cody; nephew, Joseph (Tiffany); and his Atkinson family; along with best friends, Millie and Diana.The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the wonderful understanding and care Mike received from the staff at the Auburn Hospice House and St. Mary’s Hospital.A private family gathering will be held at a later date.Those who desire may donate in Mike’s memory to a charity of their choosing.

