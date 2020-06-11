CANAAN – Michael S. Gilbert Jr., 28, of Canaan passed away on Monday June 8, 2020, doing what he loved. He was born March 8, 1992 in Skowhegan, the son of Michael Gilbert Sr. and Tammie Stanley. He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School Class of 2010 where he played football. Michael was employed by Giffords Ice Cream Factory in Skowhegan, in the shipping and receiving department where he happily worked and was well liked for three years. Michael had such a big heart. He would walk around like a tough guy, but for anyone that knew him, knew he was actually a big softy. You would never know about any of the struggles he carried, as he always puts others first. He was a loyal, dedicated friend who you had for life unless you scarred him. Michael loved joking with anyone he came across, he had a shit eating grin that would light up any room. He was a reserved soul but if he cared about you, you knew. Michael was an avid pool player. He was an active member of the Skowhegan Elks Lodge where he spent his time playing pool, helping his Elks family with anything he could, and blowing money on those damn pull tabs. If you couldn’t find him there, he could be found out riding his Victory Vegas which was his most prized possession. Michael grew up working on derby cars with his father and could not wait for the moment it could be him in the drivers seat. Every year since he turned 18, he did derbies. Over the years, he placed in the top three numerous times. He had a winner mentality in all that he did. He was extremely competitive and if he wasn’t winning, he was losing. Michael enjoyed fishing, mud runs, drinking his teas while watching his New Orlean Saints, and spending time with his loved ones, especially his nephews. Michael is survived by his loving father Michael Gilbert Sr. of Canaan, his mother Tammie and stepfather Scott Ward of Skowhegan; his sister Heaven Gilbert, her fiancé Tyler Savage, and his beloved nephew Milo Savage of Norridgewock; his maternal grandmother Dora Stanley of Skowhegan, his paternal grandparents Maxine and Paul Gilbert of Farmington; his best friend Jasmine Garceau, her fiancé Katherine Jones, and his beloved nephew Drayton Garceau of South China; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. There will be a service and celebration of life for Michael at the Athens Fairground on Saturday June 13 at 2 p.m. Skowhegan Elks Service will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Tanner to follow. Donations can be made to Madison-Skowhegan Elks Lodge Post #2531 to the pool committee in the memory of Michael and his love for the game. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous