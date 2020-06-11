AUGUSTA – Thelma M. Sirois, 75, of Augusta, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2020. Thelma was born in Rome on April 30, 1945, the daughter of Theresa (Fuller) Dudley. Thelma married her husband in 1968 and started their family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and Memere. Most of her adult life was spent watching over and caring for her children, grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews. Thelma also held numerous part-time jobs in the Augusta area, she especially enjoyed her many years at North Augusta Market. She was a communicant of St. Augustine’s Church. Thelma enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially camping at the Birches Campground in Litchfield with her dog, Bandit. Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Bertrand Sirois; a daughter, Brenda Sirois; and a brother, Irving Dudley. Thelma is survived by her daughter, Paula Garand and husband Timothy of Augusta, a son, Scott Sirois and wife Bobbi of Sidney; three grandchildren, Nicole Barnes and husband Jake, Megan Curtis and husband Tyler and Kasen Sirois; and a great-grandson, Nathaniel Barnes; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Catholic graveside burial service will be held on Saturday, June 13 at Holy Family Cemetery on Townsend Road in Augusta at 11 a.m. In light of COVID19, precautions are at your own discretion.

