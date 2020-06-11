FORT WORTH, Texas — Colonial already was quiet with no spectators around for the return of the PGA Tour on Thursday. And then at 8:46 a.m., it came to a standstill.

Commissioner Jay Monahan stood on the first tee for the 8:46 a.m. starting time that was listed on the tee sheet without any player names. The tour left that time open as a tribute to George Floyd, whose killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis sparked worldwide outrage and protest over social and racial injustice.

The time reflects how long – 8 minutes, 46 seconds – authorities say the officer held his knee to the back of Floyd’s neck. The handcuffed black man died after pleading for air.

“As the PGA Tour commits to amplifying voices and efforts to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices, we have reserved the 8:46 tee time to pause for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection,” Monahan said.

That was followed by three short blasts of the horn as players stopped – on the golf course, on the putting green and on the driving range. Most players removed caps and bowed their heads. Carts also stopped – the traffic provided about the only noise at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Ryan Palmer was selected to hit the opening tee shot as a Colonial member who raised money for COVID-19 pandemic relief through his “Pros For A Purpose” campaign. So quiet was the golf course without any spectators allowed that the starter introducing Palmer on the first tee could barely be heard from 40 feet away because of the hum of a nearby generator.

Players were back to wearing pants. Caddies wore bibs with two names – the player and a health care worker. Every shot counted. That was the only semblance of normalcy. The starter on the 10th tee, wearing a mask, introduced a player and there was no noise until his club made contact.

The last PGA Tour event was March 12 at The Players Championship for the opening round. Fans were allowed that day, though it was a small crowd given the day of the week. The tour first announced there’d be no fans the rest of the week, and by the end of the day canceled the tournament and eventually 10 more.

There were 90 days between official shots.

Players, caddies and essential personnel were tested for the coronavirus upon arrival – 487 tests, all negative – and everyone has their temperature checked before getting into the parking lot each day, along with filling out a health questionnaire.

Players also were told they should handle their own clubs, and caddies should wipe down flagsticks after handling them. That, too, was largely ignored in practice rounds. Rory McIlroy asked TV viewers for patience because “it’s easy to fall back into old habits.”

Monahan, asked Thursday morning what would constitute a successful tournament, said, “Getting to next week.”

