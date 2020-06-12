WHEATON, Ill. — Adrienne Lakey of Winslow, a student at Wheaton College, recently was inducted into the Psi Chi National Honor Society. This honor was announced at Wheaton College’s Honors Convocation ceremony, according to a news release from the college.
Psi Chi recognizes and promotes excellence in the science and application of psychology.
