NEWPORT — Nokomis Regional High School uses a Latin Honor system to recognize students graduating with honors.
The highest distinction, summa cum laude, is being awarded to its 2020 graduates. The seniors are listed alphabetically:
• Abigail Bagley, daughter of Jennifer and Troy Bagley of Newport;
• Maile Baker, daughter of John and Gretchen Baker of Hartland;
• Law Hinkley, son of Angela Nicholas of Etna and Stephen Hinkley of Greenville; and
• Sierra Robichaud, daughter of Caryn and Doug Robichaud of Newport.
Nokomis serves students in Corinna, Dixmont, Etna, Hartland, Newport, Palmyra, Plymouth and St. Albans.
