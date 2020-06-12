NEWPORT — Nokomis Regional High School uses a Latin Honor system to recognize students graduating with honors.

The highest distinction, summa cum laude, is being awarded to its 2020 graduates. The seniors are listed alphabetically:
• Abigail Bagley, daughter of Jennifer and Troy Bagley of Newport;
• Maile Baker, daughter of John and Gretchen Baker of Hartland;
• Law Hinkley, son of Angela Nicholas of Etna and Stephen Hinkley of Greenville; and
• Sierra Robichaud, daughter of Caryn and Doug Robichaud of Newport.

Nokomis serves students in Corinna, Dixmont, Etna, Hartland, Newport, Palmyra, Plymouth and St. Albans.

Law Hinkley Photo courtesy of Nokomis Regional High School

Abby Bagley Photo courtesy of Nokomis Regional High School

Maille Baker Photo courtesy of Nokomis Regional High School

Sierra Robichaud Photo by Angelina Gaudet Photography Services

filed under:
Class of 2020, newport maine, nokomis regional high school

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles