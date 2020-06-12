NEWPORT — Nokomis Regional High School uses a Latin Honor system to recognize students graduating with honors.

The highest distinction, summa cum laude, is being awarded to its 2020 graduates. The seniors are listed alphabetically:

• Abigail Bagley, daughter of Jennifer and Troy Bagley of Newport;

• Maile Baker, daughter of John and Gretchen Baker of Hartland;

• Law Hinkley, son of Angela Nicholas of Etna and Stephen Hinkley of Greenville; and

• Sierra Robichaud, daughter of Caryn and Doug Robichaud of Newport.

Nokomis serves students in Corinna, Dixmont, Etna, Hartland, Newport, Palmyra, Plymouth and St. Albans.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: