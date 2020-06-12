ANSON – Charles F. Price passed away on June 7, 2020 at the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.Charlie was born March 2, 1937 in Anson to Henry and Birdena (Cain) Price.He married Madelyn Whipple on July 11, 1959 and adopted her five children. Charlie was a Deputy Sheriff for Somerset County for many years as well as the Chief of Police for Bingham, Maine. He was also a former member of the Anson Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from the Madison Paper Company.Charlie was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Madelyn; a son, Roland L. Price; and a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Clark.Charlie is survived by one daughter, Helen Buzzell and husband Clint and their children Angela and Jeremy; three sons, Harold Price and wife Susan and their children Karl, Danyel, Stephanie and Stephen; James “Mike” Price and wife Gaye and daughter Jessica; Ronald Price; daughter-in-law, Betty Price and children, William and Charles; as well as many great-grandchildren.Charlie also leaves behind his siblings, David and wife Claire, Gary and wife Ruby, Rachel and husband Merle “Mick” McCollor, Raejean, Roland “Jim” and wife Linda, half-siblings, James Bessey and Wanda Quimby; as well as a very special friend, Joyce Tranten. Private graveside services will be held in July.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please donate to acharity of your choice.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous