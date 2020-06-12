TROY – Clifford “Bubba” Johnson, 82, went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020, with his family by his side. Clifford was born in Magnolia, Texas, on Aug. 1, 1937, the son of the late Joe Charles Johnson and Dorothy (Sager) Johnson. He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh and his love of life. He never met a stranger and once he met you, he was your friend. He retired from U.S.I. in Texas after 33 years. He drilled water wells and loved to work on Volkswagens in his spare time. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid outdoorsman.After his retirement, he moved to Maine and loved it. He learned to bow hunt and did that for several years. He also loved to fish for Crappie on Unity Pond and spent many happy hours there. He had a love of remote-control planes and had a room in his house devoted to building and working on them. Clifford was very active in the Bluegrass Music Association of Maine for several years and would go to all the festivals. He hosted the Detroit Bluegrass Festival for a number of years until his health made him unable to. He liked to garden and teach others how to garden. He would always brag about how many gallons of blackberries he got and how many bushels of peaches. Although he lived far away, he loved his boys very much and always had a story to tell after they called him. Clifford was predeceased by his first wife, the mother of his children, Sandra Sharon (Harmon) Johnson; his second wife, Jean (Byron) Johnson; a brother, Jack; and grandson, Nathan. He is survived by his brother, Joe Royce and wife Geri Johnson; his oldest son Clint and wife Connie Johnson, Glen Johnson, and youngest son, Ronnie Johnson; grandchildren, Chad and Christian Johnson, Candice and Chris Young, Kayla Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Daniel, Gabrielle, and Sammie; great-grandchildren, Colton, Cameron, Jesse, Kaylee, Kaytlin, and Caleb; several nieces and nephews. He also had a very special place in his heart for his dog “Rebel”; and extended family in Maine, Tom, Dawn, Liz, Hazel, Diane, Ian, and Jakub. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, the Rogers Cemetery, Rogers Road, Troy, Maine, with Rev. Glenn Nichols officiating.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

