DRESDEN – Marion P. Currier, 89, of Dresden, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home in Dresden after a brief illness. Marion was born on Dec. 1, 1930 in Neptune, N.J., the daughter of Charles Clark Phillips and Mary (Britton) Lee Phillips.She graduated from Douglass College in the class of 1953 and married her husband, Emery W. Currier, shortly after graduation. She was the proud mother of four children: Diane L. Currier (husband William P. Mayer), of Boston, and Dresden, David E. Currier (wife Adele M. Ngoy), of Portland, Laura A. Currier (late husband Hiromichi Ichikawa), of Portland, and Eileen M. Currier, late of Roslindale, Mass. She was predeceased by husband Emery; daughter Eileen, son-in-law Hiro; and brothers, Charlie Phillips and Ron Phillips.She is also survived by grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Liam Ryan, David Harris, Kento Ichikawa (wife Rebecca Pruente), Rebecca Harris, Gabriel Currier, Marielle Thete, Dorcas Thete and David Thete. Marion is probably best known for her devotion to her family and for her extensive knowledge of genealogy, including her own family and Emery’s family.Burial will be private due to concerns about the new coronavirus. A celebration of Marion’s life will be scheduled this summer, conditions permitting. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers please make donations toGood Shepherd Food BankP.O. Box 1807Auburn, ME 04211

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous