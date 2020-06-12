CORNVILLE – Russel Savage, 79, passed away at his home in Cornville, on May 7, 2020.Russel graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1959 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army in Okinawa. After completing his three years of military service, he earned his degree in Education from Thomas College in Waterville.Russel went on to do a number of interesting and eclectic jobs. He apprenticed under “Blackie” Martin and got his Master’s license in the oil burner field. He went on to own his own oil burner service, working in many area homes. He performed various jobs and groomed the grounds at Lakewood Theater and even performed on stage on occasion! However, his passion was alternative medicine, which he learned under the tutelage of Dr. Wan Ken, a noted practitioner of it in the Waterville Area. Russel’s knowledge of alternative medicine is what he felt saved his life after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1992. Using meditation and the alternative medical approach called “Macrobiotics,” he was able to beat his cancer and live well beyond what doctors predicted he would have if he had used the usual course of treatment- surgery and chemotherapy. Russel spent a number of years caring for his sick wife at home. After her death, he later went on to help others by participating in trade shows throughout Maine and New England, working with his good friend and colleague, Debi Glenn, owner of the Apothecary Shop in Newport. He was well known for his ability to diagnose various health problems through the use of kinesiology (muscle testing) and reflexology. He especially enjoyed passing on his knowledge, demonstrating kinesiology and teaching customers about alternative medicine. In the last few years of his life Russel enjoyed volunteering at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and spending time with the patients (and he really loved the food there!). He especially enjoyed his biweekly trips to Pinkham’s in Anson to discuss politics with his friends, often getting into heated debates! Russel also spent much of his last three years traveling and spending time with his fiance, Gail Rowe. Russel was a man of many interests. One friend described how Russel would be reading a medical book while on his lunch break from his oil burning job. Another friend talked about how Russel learned how to make a canoe on his own. Others talked about how he loved to rollerskate. Some of the ladies mentioned his love of dancing with his long legs and “Fred Astaire” physique. It was never dull when Russel Savage was around! He is predeceased by his wife Joyce (Quinn) Savage. They had no children. Russell is predeceased by his parents, John and Floris (Cookson) Savage from Etna; his brother, George Savage and his sister, Mary (Savage) St. Pierre and her husband Roland St. Pierre. He is also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Tommy Quinn; and his niece, Vanessa Quinn-York. He is survived by his brother George’s wife, Marie (Page) Savage and their children John Savage of Sarasota, Fla., Lisa Savage, and Laura Savage; and his nephew and two nieces from his late sister, Mary– Michael St. Pierre, Donna St. Pierre, and Patricia Webb. He is survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Susan (Martin) Quinn and their children, Katie Quinn and Mathew Quinn; as well as his nieces, Alicia Quinn-Boulette and Jessica Quinn-Witty, the children of Lynda (Nutting) Quinn and the late Tommy Quinn. He is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews; and many close Savage and Underhill cousins from Stetson and the Bangor areas with whom he spent much time in his youth. A funeral service will be held at a later date with the burial at The East Ridge Cemetery on East Ridge Road in Cornville. More information to follow. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

