BINGHAM – On June 7, 2020 Stanley Redmond, 93, of Bingham, loving husband to Jacqueline, passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones by his side. Stanley was born July 27, 1926 in Skowhegan, the son of Hazel Redmond. Stanley served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 3, 1944 to Feb. 5, 1946. He served with the MP Platoon 16th Armoured Division. He earned the EAME Theater Ribbon with one Bronze Star, Good Conduct medal, and WWII Victory Medal. He was a 54 year member of Stanley Beane American Legion Post 99 in Bingham. Stanley was a scaler for Quimby for 25 years then in 1974 he started his own business called S.C. Redmond Forest Product. He did this for 43 years, then decided it was time to retire. As a hobby, Stanley collected stamps. He enjoyed the outdoors, many summers were spent at his camp on Parlin Pond. He was also known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his wife of 69 years; his sister Janet; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 15 at 12 p.m. at the Whipple Cemetery in Jackman. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stanley’s name toUSOP.O. Box 96860Washington, DC. 20077or toAmerican Legion Post 99P.O. Box 409Bingham, ME 04920

