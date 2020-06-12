MONMOUTH – Velma Bailey Jewell, 97, of Monmouth, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center in Winthrop.She was born May 13, 1923 in Stoughton, Mass., the daughter of Harold I. Bailey and Hattie Whiting Bailey. She was educated in Randolph, Mass. schools and graduated from Kents Hill Jr. College in 1943.Velma married Irving G. Jewell in 1950, and they spent all of their married years in Monmouth. The bulk of her working career was at Gould and Scammon in Auburn in various secretarial positions. In retirement they traveled to Florida in the winters and camped and traveled in Maine and other places in summer. Irving passed in June of 1993.Velma was a member of the United Church of Monmouth and served on the board of the Monmouth Federal Credit Union. She organized and was a charter member of the Monmouth Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a 50 year member of the Boynton Chapter 88, O.E.S in Monmouth. She enjoyed reading, crafting, sewing and most of all travel and camping.She was predeceased by her husband; parents; and brothers, Wilbert and Albert Bailey; and a long tine companion, Alfred “Cy” Sanborn.She is survived by sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.Per her request, services will be private. Burial will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

