A Waldo County Republicans meeting with the candidates will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Knox Ridge Farm, 40 Maple Lane, Knox.

Come join in a discussion of “Let’s Get Together: Conversations for Our Future.” Bring a lawn chair.

Because of current restrictions, the event is limited to 50 Waldo County Republicans. To RSVP and for more information, call 207-992-3172.

