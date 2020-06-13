Bingham Area Dental Center welcomed Daniel Duarte, DMD, to the practice in June. Duarte serves as a US Army operational officer and recently completed the Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry Program at the University of New England.

In 2011, he obtained an undergraduate degree in physics at the University of New Orleans. While a student, he provided dental care at the University of New England’s Oral Health Center in Portland, Red Logan Clinic in White River Junction, Vt., and Dental Health Works in Keene, N.H., according to a news release from HealthReach Community Health Centers in Waterville.

Duarte will be joining hygienists Marie Doucette and Jacquelyn Watson-Arsenault, as well as nurse practitioner Jason Caudell and Dr. Diane Zavotsky, who offer medical care, and Leah Agren, LCSW, who provides behavioral health services. The practice serves people of all ages from Bingham, Caratunk, Embden, Moscow, Pleasant Ridge, Solon, The Forks, West Forks and surrounding areas.

UCP of Maine’s Children’s Behavioral Health Home and Case Management expands to Skowhegan

UCP of Maine has expanded its Children’s Behavioral Health Home and Case Management programs further into Somerset County, now serving Skowhegan and surrounding communities. These programs aims to offer children and families of this region improved access to services that address a variety of behavioral, developmental, educational, and medical needs, according to a news release from UCP of Maine.

Jonathan Smith, UCP’s assistant director of Case Management and BHH Services, said of the expansion, “This move makes perfect sense for UCP and the families of the Skowhegan area. BHH grew out of a movement in healthcare calling for greater emphasis on wellness, collaboration, and cooperation. Any time spent in and around Skowhegan makes it very clear these same principles are driving forces in the region,” according to the release.

UCP of Maine’s BHH program is a newer model of case management designed to help providers and families see physical and mental health as an integrated need and to empower children and families to take charge of their healthcare. The BHH team includes case managers, a family support specialist, two clinical team leaders, a nurse care manager, and medical and psychiatric consultants. Its case managers work closely with children, their families, primary care providers, and all treatment providers to identify and address a range of needs. BHH thrives on a team approach to care and seeks to honor and develop the whole person, both mentally and physically.

For children who are not eligible for BHH, or who do not want to enroll in BHH, UCP of Maine also offers Children’s Case Management. In this program, case managers link children and families to various community resources and help them access educational, medical and psychological services so they can meet their needs and achieve their goals.

Fontaine Family team honors top real estate producers

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader held its annual awards banquet March 5 at The Muddy Rudder in Yarmouth to honor top award winners for 2019 production, according to a news release from the real estate team based in Auburn and Scarborough.

The following agents were honored as top producers: Clayton Larochelle received Top Sales Leader Award with 76 closed units; Peak Performers included Bill Bergeron (with 61 closed units), Doreen Jackson (36), Maria Morrisette (35), Teri Campbell (33), and Pat Long-Cressey (30).

The following agents received Outstanding Achiever Awards: Kelly Webb (34) and Charmaine Raby (18). Top Producer Awards were given to Cindy Morin (22), Chad Doucette (22), Kathy Lee Cook (21), Megan Fortin (16), Paul Rondeau (16), Gail LaPrino (13), and Barbara McGuire (13).

Million Dollar Producer Awards recipients included Alle Gildart and Tim Cyr. Paul Rondeau and Chad Doucette also were honored with the Rookie of the Year awards.

The following agents also received Anniversary Milestone Awards: Clayton Larochelle 20 years, Pat Long-Cressey 10 years, Cindy Morin eight years, Diane Brule six years. Ryan Gould, Kathy Lee Cook, Kelly Webb, Maria Morrissette, Barbara McGuire, Megan Fortin and Charmaine Raby all received five-year milestone awards.

Fontaine Family Team was awarded 2019 Maine Family Owned Business of the Year, voted Best Real Estate Company in both Greater Portland and Lewiston/Auburn Areas.

Also, Bill Bergeron, real estate agent with Fontaine Family, was recently awarded the Accredited Luxury Home Specialist Designation from The Luxury Home Council Inc.

Fontaine Family Team helped 602 families buy and sell properties in 2019 and serves eight counties in Maine – Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Lincoln, and Franklin – from locations in Auburn and Scarborough.

