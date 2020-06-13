MANCHESTER, N.H. — Five local students were among those recognized on May 16, on what would have been the class of 2020’s commencement day at Saint Anselm College. The college celebrated its graduating seniors with a Celebration in Honor of the Completion of Graduation Requirements.

The local graduates honored were: Michelle Lemelin of Chelsea, Bachelor of Arts, Education Studies — Elementary Education; Alexis Caldwell, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, summa cum laude, and Hannah Cunningham, Bachelor of Arts, Business and Finance, both of Pittsfield; Elijah Fish of West Gardiner, Bachelor of Arts, Communication; and Brooke Haskell of Winslow, Bachelor of Arts, Natural Sciences.

The event streamed live from the Abbey Church where College President Joseph A. Favazza, Ph.D., addressed the class and then certified that they had completed their graduation requirements. Dean of the College Mark Cronin, Ph.D., then read each of the 483 graduates’ names.

The college community worked diligently to provide the class of 2020 with an experience that would not replace their commencement but would celebrate their accomplishments until their in-person graduation exercises occur at a later date when the coronavirus has subsided to the point where a large gathering would be possible.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: