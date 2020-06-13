WINSLOW – Longtime resident of Belgrade, Beatrice Delores Poulin, 94, passed peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home with her son, Tom, by her side. Beatrice was born in Waterville, Jan. 4, 1926, the daughter of Gertrude Mae (Jolicoeur) and Francois Joseph Berard Sr.Beatrice attended St. Francis de Sales school and graduated from Waterville High School in 1942. Beatrice also attended fashion school in NYC for one year but fell in love with her future husband, Donald, and returned to Maine.Beatrice had a full-time job raising 11 children. During those years she gained experience in nursing, cooking and psychology, always caring and supporting her children.Beatrice would spend every moment she could with her beloved husband Donald, who nicknamed her “Queen Bea”. They managed to find time to go dancing, fishing and hiking. Beatrice was seen more than once wading up to her knees netting a 5-pound Brook trout or a 3-pound Salmon at the Belgrade Lakes dam. Beatrice was a loving, caring person who enjoyed spending time with her family. Cribbage was a family game and Beatrice looked forward to playing with any family members or visitors. The cribbage tournaments at Goudreaus Retirement Home were always a highlight of her week. As a long time, standing member of the St. Theresa Guild, she devoted her time to the church. Bea`s prayers and love for God is above no other love. A strong belief in religion and prayer, her faith in Jesus Christ helped bond her family together.Beatrice was predeceased by her parents; her husband Donald; two sons, Peter and Marc; as well as brothers, Frank, Ralph, Fred, and Wallace Berard, and her sisters, Germaine Berard, Theresa Bunker, Ruth Totten, Gertrude Gagnon, and Charlotte Doucette. She is survived by a brother, Arthur and wife Jean Berard from Winslow, a sister, Honorine Lafreniere of Lewiston; her children, Diane Poulin (Peter`s spouse) of Skowhegan, Paul and wife Betsy of Tujunga, Calif., Phil of Sidney, Pam and husband Pat Kearney of Scarborough, Tom and wife Kim of Oakland, Ted and wife Carol of Merrimack, N.H., Tim of Sidney, Trudy of South Portland, Meg of Scarborough, Mat and wife Becky of Oakland; 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A special thank you to Bea’s sister-in-law, Nancy Poulin, who spent many hours over the last several years helping Bea with numerous tasks and just being there when no one else was available.There will be a private church service held for immediate family. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland. Those who wish to make a donation may contact Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter and Services at shelterme.org or Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen at corpuscristimaine.org/sacred-heart-soup-kitchen.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous