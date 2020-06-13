SKOWHEGAN – Mark W. Libby, 49, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2020. He was born in Skowhegan on May 1, 1971, the son of Gregory C. Libby and Patricia G. Geidel.He enjoyed race cars, snowmobiles, spending time with his family, and tinkering on different projects.Mark is survived by his mother, Patricia Fortier; his brother, Gregory Libby, sister-in-law, Lisa Libby and nephew Broc Libby; two sons, Jordan Elliott, Silas Fortier, his daughter, Kirsten Libby; and his two grandchildren, Jacob Sy, Asher Erkson all of Skowhegan; aunts, uncles; cousins; as well as many close family friends; his lifelong friends, David and Bonnie Folsom as well as Bob and Mary Millett. He was predeceased by his father, Gregory C. Libby; his grandparents, Hiram and Dot Libby, William and Geraldine French; as well as his stepfather, Albini Fortier.Mark was always willing to lend a hand from helping his brother, his mother, or his old friends at the garage. The family would like to thank his co-workers at Helfrich Bros. for their support during this time.A burial will be held on June 20 at 11 a.m at the East Side Cemetery on the Oak Pond Road with a celebration of life to follow at 58 Beech St., Skowhegan.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous