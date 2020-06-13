OAKLAND – Michael D. Taylor, 59, passed away June 6, 2020 at his home in Oakland. He was born July 15, 1960 in Waterville, the son of Harland and Carol (Furbush) Taylor.He attended Messalonskee High School class 1979. On Aug. 9, 1997, he married Linda Pooler. He worked most of his life in the family owned business A.L.Taylor and Son in Oakland. His favorite pass time of all was hunting, whether it be on his own, with friends or teaching someone in the family. He also enjoyed fly fishing, anything outdoors, and tinkering on anything with a small engine.Michael is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda E. (Pooler) Taylor of Oakland; two sons, Shawn L. Taylor and partner Marie of Oakland and kids Brandon, Matt, Damian and Trinity; Derick M. Taylor and partner Haley of Oakland and kids Katlyn, Kaleb, Kayleb and Camren; daughter, Nicole L. Taylor and son Cody of Oakland; stepson, Christopher G. Sinclair and partner Nichole of Fairfield and kids Brittany, Summer, Ally, Ava; stepdaughter, Heather Dickson and partner Walter of Norridgewock; Harland Taylor and stepmother Gloria of Oakland; Jeff Taylor and wife Linda of Oakland, Dan Taylor and wife Cathy of Oakland; brother-in-law, Mike Eller of Benton; several step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; special neighbors and friends, Justin and Ashley.He was predeceased by his mother, Carol (Furbush) Taylor; sister, Susan Eller; and nephew, Ryan Taylor.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at A.L. Taylor and Son, 12 Heath Street, Oakland. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may contact Nicole at (207) 314-7962. Please leave messages.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous