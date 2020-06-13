CORINNA – Michelle Lee Romagno, 40, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 6, 2020, due to heart complications. She was born Sept. 25, 1979 in Portland, where she attended Portland schools.She was full of life and could put a smile on anyone’s face. Nothing made her happier than to be around people, especially family. After growing up she spent most of her time between the Bangor and Waterville areas.She is survived by her brother, Joseph Romagno of Waterville, her sister, Susan Morawski of Rumford; daughter, Alexis Romagno of Nobleboro, daughter, Justice Fogg of Orrington, son, Jaimin Romagno of Windsor; grandson Kamari Romagno of Nobleboro; and nephew, Landon Vigue of Fairfield.She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Morawski, formerly of Lewiston, and mother, Terri Lynn Cummings, formerly of Waterville.A small service followed by a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Crosby and Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

